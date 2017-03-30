April 27, 2020

2nd round of storms slated for tomorrow

Another round of severe weather is expected for the area tomorrow, Thurs., April 23, according to the National ... Read more | Add your comment

Students fairing well while learning at home

Two Escambia Academy juniors said they are adjusting well to their new school lives. Like every other student ... Read more | Add your comment

Red, white, blue ribbons on display in Atmore

By Kaitlin Holley Red White and Blue Ribbons are tied around trees and mailboxes in the town of ... Read more | Add your comment

Alto making plastic face shields to protect N95s

An Alto Products Corp. machinist slides a long piece of plastic through a press and then stamps out ... Read more | Add your comment

Atmore

ECHS principal resigning

Escambia County High School Principal Dennis Fuqua is changing jobs. Fuqua confirmed with The Atmore Advance today that he is resigning, and his last day ... Read more | Add your comment

by Andrew Garner.

Atmore

Trains unveiled for art walk project

“If Pensacola (Fla.) can have pelicans, why can’t Atmore have trains?” That was one question that turned into reality as officials unveiled the second phase ... Read more | Add your comment

by Andrew Garner.

Atmore

APD investigating early morning death

The Atmore Police Department is investigating the early-morning death of a man near the 200 block of Patterson Street Apartments, according to officials. Chief Chuck ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:56 pm

Atmore

COVID-19: Drive-in test clinics in Atmore begins April 27

COVID-19 drive-in testing clinics will be held at the Escambia County Health Department in Atmore on Mondays beginning April 27, according to the Alabama Department ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:05 pm

Atmore

COVID-19 spams spammers

By Kaitlin Holley Alabamians may be worried about a lot of things, but spam calling isn’t one. Alabama ranked 31 on the States Ranked by ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:43 am

Atmore

Atmore native serving free, healthy lunches to children

Upon hearing the news that free lunches weren’t being handed out to children because of the statewide stay-at-home order, Ernie Digmon knew he had to ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:38 am

Escambia Academy

Fountain selected to NFF Hall of Fame

Former Escambia Academy standout HT Fountain is one of six Lindsey Wilson football student athletes that was selected to the National Football Foundation and College ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:35 am

Columnists

When will the economy reopen?

By Kaitlin Holley Alabamians are asking when the economy will reopen as many across the world are as well. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:34 am

Columnists

At the peak of coronavirus

By Rep. Bradley Byrne National and state officials agree that we have reached the peak of new cases and deaths here in Alabama from the ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:33 am

Columnists

Walking can be therapy

Walking has become a favorite of mine as of late. With the extra time that’s on my hands, I’ve made it a priority to practice ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:32 am

Atmore

Standoff ends, suspect in custody

After a more than 11-hour standoff Tuesday at a residence on Sneed Drive, law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody, according to the Atmore ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:28 pm

Atmore

ECHA: 13 confirmed cases at hospitals

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its two hospitals Tuesday morning in its biweekly update. At Atmore Community Hospital, ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:24 am

Atmore

Round of severe storms slated for Sunday

A round of numerous thunderstorms are forecasted to develop during the day on Sunday and into the evening in the Atmore area, according to the ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Friday, April 17, 2020 9:07 pm

Atmore

ECHA: 11 reported cases of COVID-19 from hospitals

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority announced this morning that there are 11 reported and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its hospitals. According to its biweekly ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:23 am

Atmore

Muskogee Tech making PPE supplies

Muskogee Technology is producing personal protective equipment (PPE) to help assist in the fight against COVID-19, according to the Poarch Creek Indians. Muskogee Technology President ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:36 am

Atmore

City council adopts main street resolution

The Atmore City Council Monday adopted a resolution to apply to be a part of the Main Street Alabama program. The program helps revitalize the ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:52 am

Atmore

Historic designation secured for theatre, hardware store

Pride of Atmore officials announced recently that the Strand Theatre and Old Hardware Store have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:52 am

Atmore

WCH celebrates 35th anniversary this month

Wind Creek Hospitality is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month, according to a release. The gaming entity of the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI or the ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:30 am

Atmore

Real estate, an essential business

By Kaitlin Holley Real Estate is considered an essential business in each of the following states, and yet in each one, social distancing is strongly ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:27 am

Atmore

Tractor Supply to open soon

By Kaitlin Holley Atmore has been eagerly waiting for Tractor Supply to open and the good news is that the wait will not be much ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:22 am

Columnists

Take advantage of time given to us

The other night, I finished reading a book, which is something I haven’t done in quite a while. This book, “Under the Black Hat: My ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:17 am

Columnists

Approaching the peak of coronavirus

By Rep. Bradley Byrne Passover and Easter came and went with all of us still in extreme social distancing. There were online Seders. Many of ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:17 am

Atmore

Severe weather slated for Sunday

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather forecasted for Escambia County, Ala. on Sunday, accordintg to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist David Eversole ... Read more

by Andrew Garner, Friday, April 10, 2020 4:51 pm

Atmore

Perdido Vineyards provides sanitizer to veterans home

Alabama State Rep. Harry Shiver and William F. Green Veterans Home Administrator Brian McFeely are shown April 2 with 10 gallons of hand sanitizer that ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 10, 2020 1:21 pm

News

Winery making hand sanitizer

By Kaitlin Holley Perdido Vineyards has started turning wine into hand sanitizer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alabama winery decided to help out all ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 10, 2020 11:49 am

Atmore

COVID-19: 7 confirmed cases reported from county hospitals

Escambia County Healthcare Authority officials announced today there are seven reported cases of COVID-19 at its hospitals. According to the ECHA’s latest update, six confirmed ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 10, 2020 10:07 am

Atmore

Alabama Works releases tool for businesses

AlabamaWorks is pleased to announce a new tool for all businesses, large and small, related to the COVID-19 impact and future focus of workforce in ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 9, 2020 2:29 pm

